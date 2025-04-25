Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

PANews
2025/04/25 13:47
Areon Network
AREA$0.01406-8.46%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02443-6.57%

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL, ETH, BTC

The macroeconomic environment is undergoing an important transformation. Cleveland Fed President Hammack said that the Fed is less likely to cut interest rates in May, but if clear economic data is obtained before June, it may take action to cut interest rates as early as June. She reiterated that the Fed intends to keep interest rates stable until it has a better understanding of the Trump administration's policies. On the same day, Fed Governor Waller also said that tariffs are unlikely to trigger sustained inflation and that we should be wary of overreacting. He also emphasized that action will be taken if the labor market declines sharply. This is the first time that the Fed has given a specific time for rate cuts since Trump took office. The next Fed meeting will be held on May 6-7, and the market generally expects that the status quo will be maintained at that time.

Bitcoin is currently fluctuating around $94,000. Glassnode analysis points out that if Bitcoin wants to break through the $100,000 mark, it must first overcome the dense supply area of about 392,000 Bitcoins at $97,000. Crypto analysis company Swissblock also holds a similar view, believing that Bitcoin faces obvious resistance in the $94,000 to $95,000 range, and expects the market to pull back to the $89,000 to $90,000 range to accumulate further upward momentum, but based on the structural strength of Bitcoin, these pullbacks should be seen as buying opportunities rather than trend reversals.

More and more listed companies are increasing their holdings of Solana. Currently, the listed companies holding more SOL include Sol Strategies (holding about 270,000 SOL), Upexi (holding SOL reserves worth $100 million), DeFi Development Corporation (formerly Janover, holding about 320,000 SOL) and SOL Global Investments (holding 260,000 SOL). It is worth noting that SOL is much more attractive to listed companies than ETH. In addition, the activity on the Solana chain has rebounded significantly, and the trading volume has increased significantly. After breaking through $150, SOL is expected to challenge the $180 mark. Many projects in the ecosystem have performed well. DARK rose by more than 30% in 24 hours after being forwarded by Solana officials, and its market value exceeded $40 million; DPCORE and NOBODY reached a maximum market value of $10 million and $30 million in 24 hours. At the same time, the altcoin market generally rose, and the AI sector and SUI ecosystem performed outstandingly.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 25)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $93,213.44 (-0.46% YTD), daily spot volume $31.745 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,765.13 (-46.94% YTD), with daily spot volume of $14.265 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 60 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.01 sat/vB, ETH 0.67 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.3%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: ARDR, XRP, AERGO, TRUMP, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0157

  • Sector gains and losses: DePIN sector rose 5.82%, AI sector rose 4.93%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 114,152 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$261 million, including BTC liquidation of US$50.7 million, ETH liquidation of US$38.78 million, and ZEREBRO liquidation of US$23.55 million

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($89,325.60), lower channel line ($87,556.78)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1688.80), lower channel line ($1655.36)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 24 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $442 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $63.49 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • The U.S. SEC held its third crypto policy roundtable, focusing on custody issues

  • Binance will adjust the collateral ratio of some assets such as ZEC and TWT in the unified account on April 25

  • Boshi Ethereum has been approved and can participate in staking activities from now on

The biggest gains among the top 500 stocks by market value today: XYO up 40.58%, CETUS up 36.53%, INIT up 34.94%, KEEP up 28.41%, and PENGU up 25.66%.

Trading time: The altcoin market rebounded and rose across the board, and Bitcoin encountered resistance in the supply-intensive area at $97,000

5. Hot News

  • El Salvador added 1 Bitcoin, bringing its total holdings to 6,157.18

  • ARK raises Bitcoin's 2030 bull market target price to $2.4 million

  • Deloitte report: Global real estate tokenization market may reach $4 trillion by 2035

  • Mantle (MNT) is included in the Coinbase asset roadmap

  • Cumberland deposited 2,261 BTC to CEX, worth over $200 million

  • US SEC meets with Ondo Finance to discuss compliant issuance of tokenized securities

  • FLock.io announced a partnership with Alibaba Cloud to create an AI model. FLOCK's 24-hour increase was nearly 48%.

  • CME Group announces plans to launch XRP futures on May 19, pending regulatory review

  • Polygon launches aggregator program, successful projects will airdrop 5%-15% of native tokens to POL stakers

  • Ether.fi transforms into a new DeFi bank and launches cash card in the United States

  • Fed's Hammack: Fed may take action in June if economic data is clear

  • Securitize Launches New Crypto Index Fund, Backed by $400 Million from Mantle

  • Solana’s Early Backer RockawayX Launches New $125 Million Fund

  • The top 10 whales at the Trump dinner lost $1.26 million, and the top whale is suspected to belong to Wintermute

  • Deribit: $8 billion of BTC and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $85,000

  • SNX is included in the trading warning list by DAXA, Upbit suspends its deposit service for evaluation

  • Binance will delist ALPACA, PDA, VIB and WING on May 2

  • DeFi Development Corporation Increases Its Holdings to $9.9 Million in Solana

  • Twenty One announces it will launch with over 42,000 BTC in holdings

  • SOL Strategies secures up to $500 million in convertible note financing to buy more SOL

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

The AIXBT agent on the Virtual Protocol platform has launched its major Indigo upgrade to deliver deeper market insights and more accurate trading signals. The Aixbt (AIXBT) agent—an on-chain signal tool running on the Virtual Protocol platform—has just received a…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.15515-4.02%
Aixbt
AIXBT$0.1219-6.87%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.227-8.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 18:39
Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

According to PANews on August 1st, Lido released a security disclosure on the X platform: a vulnerability related to the Lido CSM and the permissionless validator contract used to verify
Notcoin
NOT$0.002043-1.39%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 18:48
5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

‌In the third quarter of 2025, INEMINER will provide you with compliant, stable, and high-yield mining strategies, in compliance with local financial, data, and environmental regulations (Mica, DAAMLA, PSA). In addition, countries such as Norway have built a compliance system based on the Paris Agreement and territorial policies. INEMINER’s Analysis of Cloud Mining Investment in the First Half of 2025 and Trends in the Third Quarter 1. The cloud mining industry is showing an accelerated integration and technology upgrade trend. The head platform has established a competitive advantage through large-scale procurement and compliant operations. 2. The core of cloud mining is divided into three parts. These are market concentration, regulation and regional differentiation, and technology upgrade. 3. AI dynamic frequency modulation technology is popularized. Energy consumption is further optimized by 28%, 3nm mining machines (such as Antminer S21 Hydraulic) have a computing power of 395TH/s, and liquid cooling solutions reduce energy consumption by 15%. 4. Top 5 cloud mining machines in the first half of 2025: Forecast analysis of cloud mining development trends based on industry dynamics and market data in the second half of 2025. 5. Technological efficiency leap dominates the competitive landscape: The full popularization of 3nm mining machines optimizes unit computing power energy consumption by 28%, driving the comprehensive cost of large mining farms to reduce by 30%. FPGA chip applications are implemented to improve the elasticity of mining income for small currencies. The EU promotes “zero-carbon mining certification”. Mining farms with hydropower/wind power utilization rates below 50% will face traffic restrictions, forcing cloud platforms to transform their energy structure. 6. Policy compliance becomes a survival threshold: Regional regulatory polarization: The UK FCA license platform (INEMINER) provides principal protection contracts to attract compliant investors, and Singapore allows cloud computing power securitization transactions. Regional differentiation of carbon tax costs: The Middle East mines have increased costs due to the carbon tax surcharge ($0.005/kWh), while the UAE/Oman rely on subsidized electricity prices ($0.035-0.045/kWh) to remain competitive. INEMINER Platform Profit Strategy in the Third Quarter of 2025 1. It has a UK FCA license, principal return contracts, and ETHW mining; 2. INEMINER distributed computing power provides zero-threshold investment and no additional fees; 3. INEMINER uses AI multi-currency scheduling (BTC/DOGE/ETH), and the contract closes at $8,000 (USD) per day; 4. Real-time algorithm switching, optimization of small currency returns.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4857-7.53%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000519-7.32%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08323-7.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1213-5.89%
Powerloom
POWER$0.0108+2.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 18:58

Trending News

More

Aixbt agent upgraded for sharper signals and whale tracking

Lido: A vulnerability related to Lido CSM has been fixed and is not being exploited.

5 Must-Have BTC Mining Products: The Best Choice for Wealth Growth – INE Miner

Andreessen Horowitz warns of loopholes in draft crypto rules

XRP, BTC, DOGE, and BTC Holders Can Easily Achieve Stable Daily Income Through the IOTA Miner App