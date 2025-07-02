Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain.

Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further.

How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns.

What Is GMO Miner?

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations.

Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps

  • Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward

    New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment.

    • Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently

    The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website.

    • Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment

    The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient.

    Five Advantages of GMO Miner

    • Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation
    • No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started
    • Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain
    • Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks
    • Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start

    No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future

    Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient.

    Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey!

    Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

    A former OpenSea product manager has successfully overturned his conviction in what was once hailed as the first insider trading case involving non-fungible tokens. The ruling by a US federal appeals court on Thursday marks a significant setback for prosecutors hoping to apply traditional financial crime laws to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The case centered on Nathaniel Chastain, a 35-year-old Massachusetts native who managed homepage curation at OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace. In May 2023, Chastain was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for using insider knowledge to buy NFTs just before they were featured on the platform’s front page, then flipping them for profit. 🚨Breaking News: Reversal in Nate Chastain Case–2d Circuit Tosses NFT "Insider Trading" Conviction In a stunning reversal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has vacated Nate Chastain’s conviction for wire fraud and money laundering, dealing a serious blow to the… pic.twitter.com/l4iLispCX7 — Carlo⚖️ (@TheDeFiDefender) July 31, 2025 OpenSea NFT Insider Case Undone by Misguided Jury Guidance Court filings showed he made roughly $57,000 through 15 such trades, using anonymous wallets to conceal his identity. He later transferred the proceeds into his personal account. Prosecutors described the scheme as theft of confidential business information, arguing it constituted a misuse of OpenSea’s property. However, on appeal, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan disagreed. In a 2-1 decision, the court ruled that the jury received flawed instructions, effectively allowing a conviction based solely on unethical behavior rather than actual theft of property with commercial value. Appeals Court Faults Vague Jury Instructions in OpenSea Case Judge Steven Menashi, writing for the majority, said the lower court erred by telling jurors that Chastain could be guilty even if the information he used lacked tangible value to OpenSea. He also criticized the instruction that jurors could convict if they found Chastain’s conduct violated broad notions of honesty and fair play. Menashi warned that using such a standard could make nearly any deceptive act a criminal offense. The appeals court returned the case to US District Judge Jesse Furman for further proceedings. It is not yet clear whether prosecutors intend to retry Chastain. Court Narrows Definition of ‘Property’ in Wire Fraud Cases The ruling sharply limited how the government can apply the wire fraud statute to confidential information. The court held that such information must have clear commercial value to the employer—something prosecutors failed to prove in this case. The featured NFT data, according to the opinion, was not monetized by OpenSea and was not treated as a valuable asset internally. That made it too “ethereal” to qualify as property under the law. Compounding the problem for the government, the jury was told it could convict based on conduct that was merely unethical. That instruction, the court found, “tainted the verdict beyond repair.” Judge Jose Cabranes dissented, saying he would have upheld the conviction. The US Attorney’s office in Manhattan has not commented on whether it plans to pursue the case again. Ruling Undercuts DOJ’s Early Effort to Police NFT Markets Chastain had already served his three-month prison sentence while his appeal was pending. His legal team welcomed the decision, calling the case a “miscarriage of justice.” The conviction was announced in June 2022, as the NFT market was booming, estimated at nearly $40b. Prosecutors had positioned the case as a signal that the digital asset space would not escape scrutiny. Thursday’s ruling, however, may force the government to rethink how it approaches crypto-related offenses. In a separate matter, OpenSea itself came under regulatory fire last year when the SEC launched an investigation into whether the platform operated as an unregistered securities exchange. That probe closed without action in February, according to co-founder Devin Finzer.
    PANews reported on August 1st that according to Whale Alert, 52 million USDC (approximately US$51,989,548) on the Ethereum chain has been destroyed in the USDC Treasury.
    Mill City Ventures has acquired 76.3 million SUI tokens following the close of a $450 million private placement, becoming the first publicly listed company to launch a crypto treasury strategy backed by the Sui Foundation. According to a July 31…
