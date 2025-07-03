AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep its position below $400 million, successfully reducing losses and recovering about $3 million. In June this year, the account opened positions above $400 million for four consecutive times, with a cumulative loss of $34.18 million. Yesterday, the account opened a 20x leveraged BTC long order, holding 2,240 BTC worth $243 million, with an opening price of $107,886 and a liquidation price of $105,861. Currently, the account has a floating profit of $2.36 million due to correct market judgment.

