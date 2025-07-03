A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for 105.89 SOL (approximately US$162,830), losing as much as US$1.58 million in less than a minute.

At the same time, another address "8mser" purchased 8.31 million $COMPANY at 3.96 SOL (about 608 US dollars) and successfully sold it for 5736.32 SOL (about 877,000 US dollars), making a huge profit.