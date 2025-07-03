Bitwise CIO: ETH spot ETF fund inflows may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025

According to PANews on July 3, Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, said that the inflow of funds into the spot Ethereum ETF may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025. He pointed out that the net inflow of funds into the Ethereum ETF reached US$1.17 billion in June alone. In the future, as assets such as stablecoins and tokenized stocks migrate to the Ethereum network, the interest of traditional investors is expected to increase further.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.