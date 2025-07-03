Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$184 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.972 billion. The second largest ETF is ARKB, which is a subsidiary of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a daily net inflow of US$83.0012 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ARKB has reached US$2.587 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$136.679 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.3%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$49.040 billion.

