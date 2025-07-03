Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of $1.8236 million yesterday, and BlackRock ETF ETHA had a net outflow of $46.8863 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8236 million yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.798 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.674 billion.

The second is Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.3283 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$362 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a daily net outflow of US$46.8863 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.531 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.695 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.42%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.249 billion.