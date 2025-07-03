North Korean hackers exploit Mac vulnerabilities to target encryption projects

PANews reported on July 3 that according to a report by Sentinel Labs, North Korean hackers used the malware "NimDoor" developed in the new Nim programming language to attack cryptocurrency companies, targeting Mac devices. The attackers disguised themselves as trusted users and spread malware through fake Zoom update files to steal encrypted wallets and browser data. The research said that the malware is difficult to detect and can bypass Apple's memory protection. macOS devices are becoming advanced attack targets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.