HashKey Group deepens strategic cooperation with Multipoint Digital Intelligence to promote stablecoin and other applications in Hong Kong compliance scenarios

2025/07/03 16:01

PANews reported on July 3 that HashKey Group announced that since it reached a strategic cooperation with Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586.HK) in February this year, the two sides have continued to deepen exchanges in multiple fields and have made phased progress.
Based on the strategic cooperation reached by the two parties, HashKey Group has provided compliance trading services and institutional account support to Multipoint Digital Intelligence through its licensed exchange, assisting it in Bitcoin digital asset investment and allocation. The two parties also jointly launched the "Web3 Technology Co-creation Laboratory" to conduct research on the tokenization and tokenized financing model of real-world assets (RWA), providing retail customers with a complete solution for real asset chaining and expanding new possibilities for digital financing.
Stablecoins have become one of the core infrastructures of on-chain finance. Recently, Duodian announced that it is preparing to apply for a stablecoin license in Hong Kong, China. HashKey Group will provide it with compliant, secure technology and platform support to promote the deep integration of stablecoin technology and the real economy.

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
