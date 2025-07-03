Data: Polychain has sold more than $242 million in TIA tokens and still holds about $63.9 million in TIA

PANews reported on July 3 that according to statistics from user @gtx360ti, Polychain has sold more than $242 million of TIA tokens since the TIA Token Generation Event (TGE). Currently, Polychain still holds about 44.7 million TIA, worth about $63.9 million.

Earlier news, data: Polychain invested $20 million in Celestia, and although it has not been unlocked, it has sold $82 million in staking rewards .