TANSUN Technology: Credit card product solutions support stablecoins

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Zhitong Finance, an investor asked Tianyang Technology whether it was true that the company was currently promoting a credit card product that can be recharged with stablecoins. Tianyang Technology stated on the interactive platform that the company's credit card solution has passed international certifications such as PCI DSS, and is especially suitable for regional banks in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Credit card overseas expansion is the company's established strategy. The company's credit card product solution supports stablecoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.