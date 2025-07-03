South Korea's KB Kookmin Card files 35 stablecoin-related trademark applications

PANews reported on July 3 that according to MoneyS, South Korea's KB Kookmin Card has submitted 35 trademark applications related to stablecoins, involving names such as "KBCSTB", "KBCST" and "KBCKRW". This move is part of a broader layout by South Korean credit card companies to seize the initiative in the expected won-pegged stablecoin market. KB Kookmin Card is the second major Korean credit card issuer to enter this field after Shinhan Card.

