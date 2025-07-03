DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

Crypto.news
2025/07/03 19:47
U Coin
U$0.01097-0.45%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000136-0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.852-6.06%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007285+1.71%

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when impersonators tricked a political donor into sending $250,300 in USDT (USDT) on Ethereum by posing as the co-chair of the Trump-Vance committee.

The scammers used a lookalike email address to make the fraudulent request, swapping an “I” for a lowercase “L” in the email address to deceive the victim into thinking the request was legitimate. Thinking it was real, the donor fell for the scheme and sent the funds.

Upon receipt, the scammers moved the assets through several wallets within hours. However, authorities traced the transactions and successfully recovered $40,300.

In the announcement, the Justice Department specifically acknowledged stablecoin issuer Tether for aiding in the recovery of the funds. 

“The Department of Justice would like to acknowledge Tether for its assistance in effectuating the transfer of these assets,” the filing read. 

The latest case adds to Tether’s track record of working with law enforcement to freeze and recover illicit funds. In June, the DOJ credited the company for assisting in the takedown of a $225 million crypto pig-butchering scheme. The firm has also been repeatedly praised by multiple agencies for its swift action in freezing suspicious assets and supporting investigations.

Meanwhile, rival stablecoin issuer Circle is facing scrutiny over its handling of similar abuse. Earlier this week, on-chain investigator ZachXBT accused the firm of turning a blind eye toward the growing use of its stablecoin USDC by North Korea-linked hackers and malicious actors

ZachXBT raised questions over Circle’s compliance standards, stating that despite substantial wallet flows tied to sanctioned actors, it has failed to investigate or freeze the wallets involved.

While Tether was once the target of criticism for its loose compliance practices, its growing cooperation with law enforcement suggests the firm is now taking a more proactive and compliant approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207-9.65%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,938.54-3.12%
Solana
SOL$169.23-6.59%
XRP
XRP$2.9527-6.28%
Ethereum
ETH$3,646.45-5.60%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin