JPMorgan Chase expects the stablecoin market to reach $500 billion in 2028, far below optimistic forecasts

PANews
2025/07/03 19:57
PANews reported on July 3 that according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase released a research report predicting that the global stablecoin market will grow to US$500 billion in 2028, far lower than the US$1 trillion to US$2 trillion predicted by some institutions. The bank pointed out that 88% of the current stablecoin demand comes from crypto-native activities (such as trading, DeFi mortgages), and only 6% is used in payment scenarios. The report believes that stablecoins are difficult to replace bank deposits or money funds on a large scale, mainly due to lack of returns and friction in fiat-crypto conversion. Analysts refuted the view that stablecoins are comparable to China's digital RMB or mobile payments, emphasizing the essential differences between the two in terms of centralized models.

It is worth noting that Standard Chartered Bank predicted in April that if the US GENIUS Act is passed, the supply of stablecoins may surge to US$2 trillion in 2028. JPMorgan Chase believes that stablecoins are more likely to maintain a moderate growth path led by encryption demand rather than achieve widespread payment applications.

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
