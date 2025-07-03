Before the release of non-agricultural data, the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates in September is over 90%

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July is 76.7, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 23.3%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 4.9%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 73.3%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 21.8%. The US "small non-farm" data released on Wednesday night unexpectedly recorded a negative value, and the US non-farm employment data will be released soon.

