Analyst: Fed won't cut rates until late 2025

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Jinshi, Seema Shah, a strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote that after the release of today's non-farm report, she believes that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates until the end of 2025. "Some Fed spokespersons have said that they are inclined to cut interest rates as early as this month. Today's data showed that employment was higher than expected, the unemployment rate fell, and the number of initial jobless claims fell, which completely eliminated their reason for an imminent rate cut and suggested that the Federal Reserve has no urgency to provide supportive policies."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.