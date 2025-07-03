Analysts: The Fed may not cut interest rates in July and September

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, analyst Joseph Richter said that the market may react to the decline in unemployment, but this is only part of the overall situation. However, considering that the U-3 unemployment rate is crucial to the Fed's response function, its decline may make the July or even September rate cuts off the table. This is consistent with our view on the fourth quarter trend.

