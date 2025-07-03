Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the market is focused on the expected increase in unemployment, but the actual unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, and the July Fed meeting will no longer be so important. Gregory Faranello, head of US interest rate trading and strategy at AmeriVetSecurities, said: The biggest problem is unemployment. The door to a rate cut in July has been closed, and the Fed will "take a vacation" in the summer. The indicator for the Fed's action is employment, which gives Fed Chairman Powell room to take a wait-and-see attitude.

