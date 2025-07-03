U.S. nonfarm payrolls for April and May revised up by 16,000 jobs

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revised the number of new non-agricultural jobs in April from 147,000 to 158,000; the number of new non-agricultural jobs in May was revised from 139,000 to 144,000. After the revision, the total number of new jobs in April and May was 16,000 higher than before the revision.

