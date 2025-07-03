Nano Labs has purchased approximately $50 million in BNB tokens, expanding its digital asset reserves to approximately $160 million

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ: NA) announced that it had purchased 74,315 BNBs through OTC, with an average price of approximately $672.45 and a total transaction volume of approximately $50 million. After the completion of this transaction, the company's cumulative reserves of mainstream digital currencies including Bitcoin and BNB have reached approximately $160 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.