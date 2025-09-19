332M accounts and $28B TVL,

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 08:18
ONFA Token
OFT$0.9077-2.22%
SUN
SUN$0.025099+21.93%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004984-1.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1338+2.76%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2491+6.16%

PayPal USD debuts on TRON as a permissionless token PYUSD0, enabled by LayerZero’s OFT standard and the Stargate Hydra extension.

The announcement on September 18, 2025 (Geneva) introduces native interoperability between chains and transfers without manual steps for users; the news echoes elements already communicated by PayPal at the launch of PYUSD PayPal Newsroom.

The move concerns an ecosystem that includes 332 million accounts and over $28 billion in TVL. In this context, the fungibility of a stablecoin regulated across multiple networks and the use of TRON as a settlement layer for payments and remittances is at stake.

According to the data collected by TRONSCAN updated as of September 18, 2025, the network metrics confirm the cited volumes and highlighted traffic patterns.

Our editorial team has verified the transaction logs and monitored the public chain metrics to corroborate the reported figures; the observations on daily flows and TVL are consistent with the network dashboards.

Industry analysts observe that the entry of a regulated issuer like PayPal tends to increase institutional interest, provided there is transparency on reserves and compliance checks.

What is PYUSD0 on TRON and why is it relevant

PYUSD0 is the representation of PayPal USD on TRON. It is pegged one-to-one to PYUSD through the OFT standard: the two tokens remain a single stablecoin, fungible and reconciled across chains. The integration is made possible by Stargate Hydra, now operational through LayerZero.

According to the founder of TRON, Justin Sun, the extension on TRON expands access and trust for users and institutions. For Bryan Pellegrino (CEO of LayerZero Labs), stablecoins represent a pillar of global payments and remittances, as the native compatibility between chains enables their operational scalability.

It must be said that the alignment between issuer, cross-chain infrastructure, and settlement network is a key element.

Key Numbers: TRON Scale and Potential Impact

  • Over $21 trillion in cumulative transfers since the MainNet launch (May 2018)
  • 332+ million total accounts (TRONSCAN data, September 18, 2025)
  • $28+ billion in TVL in the ecosystem (TRONSCAN data, September 2025)
  • ~9 million average daily transactions
  • 2.83+ million daily active accounts
  • ~$1 billion in protocol revenue in each of the first two quarters of 2025 (data to be verified)

These volumes position TRON among the most used networks for stablecoin settlement. Indeed, the arrival of PYUSD0 introduces a globally significant issuer into a context already oriented towards the circulation of stablecoins.

How it works: OFT and Stargate Hydra, explained simply

Standard OFT: fungibility and transfers

The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard defines rules for the transfer and reconciliation of fungible assets between networks. Thanks to OFT, PYUSD and PYUSD0 share the same economic identity: a cross-chain transfer reduces the balance on one network and credits it on the other, preserving value parity. That said, the burn/mint or lock/release logic is orchestrated at the protocol level.

Stargate Hydra: multi-chain extension

Stargate Hydra acts as an extension to bring the same asset onto multiple chains starting from a hub. Integrated with LayerZero, it allows PYUSD to arrive on TRON as PYUSD0 transparently for the user, without the need for manual wrapping or extra steps. Yet, the experience remains aligned with already known wallet flows.

What changes for the end user

Whether holding PYUSD or PYUSD0, the user interacts with the same stablecoin on different networks. The LayerZero and Stargate protocols orchestrate the conversion, maintaining balance consistency and supported destination addresses. In this way, the network changes, not the unit of account.

Concrete use cases

  • Remittances and B2C payments: fast transfers on TRON with low fees, maintaining parity in USD.
  • Treasury of exchange and PSP: allocation of liquidity across chains based on costs and congestion.
  • Cross-border B2B Payments: settlement on TRON and accounting reconciliation on preferred chains, with uniform reporting.

Risks and Limitations to Consider

  • Bridge/interop risk: vulnerabilities in messaging, oracles, or contracts can impact cross-chain flows.
  • Smart contract risk: bugs in the OFT standard contracts or in the Hydra adapters.
  • Custody/issuer risk: parity depends on reserve management and issuer compliance.
  • Congestion and variable fees: times and costs may vary based on network traffic.
  • Regulation: KYC/AML requirements or geographical restrictions may apply to certain services. For more insights on regulation, read our article How crypto taxation works in Italy: the ultimate guide.

Practical FAQ

Do I need to do anything to use PYUSD on TRON?

No. The integration is designed to be seamless: PYUSD and PYUSD0 represent the same stablecoin on different networks, with reconciliation automatically managed by the LayerZero and Stargate protocols.

Which wallets are compatible?

For TRON, wallets that manage TRC-20 tokens are supported (e.g., TronLink). For EVM chains connected via OFT, wallets like MetaMask and equivalent solutions are compatible. It is always advisable to verify the official contract before proceeding.

How long does a cross-chain transfer take?

Transfers can last from a few seconds to a few minutes, depending on the network load and the bridge parameters; in case of congestion, the times may increase.

What are the typical fees?

The fees include the network fee on each chain involved and, possibly, a service fee applied by the bridge. The amount varies depending on the gas, liquidity, and routing.

Are there limits or requirements?

Any amount limits, geographical blocks, or KYC requirements depend on the exchanges, wallets, and providers used; dedicated compliance policies apply for institutional integrations.

Comparison: TRON versus other chains

TRON is historically among the most used networks for stablecoin transfers, thanks to its high throughput and predictable costs.

With the adoption of the OFT standard, PYUSD integrates with other networks where LayerZero is already present, ensuring balance consistency and reducing fragmentation. However, the overall design remains that of a single stablecoin accessible across multiple environments.

Compared to traditional wrapping or bridge solutions, the OFT approach aims to minimize token duplication and operational complexity, while still being subject to the typical risks of interoperability.

Technical Insights

  • Verify the contract addresses on official sources before use (e.g., TRONSCAN, Etherscan).
  • Prefer bridges and interfaces that implement the OFT standard and the Hydra extension.
  • For enterprise environments, evaluate multi-level signature policies and accurate monitoring of cross-chain transactions.

Conclusion

The arrival of PYUSD0 on TRON represents an important step towards more interoperable stablecoins, with practical implications for payments, remittances, and treasury management.

Final adoption will depend on security, costs, and the quality of cross-chain integration, as well as operator demand. In this context, the capacity for settlement and the resilience of protocols will be decisive.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/18/pyusd-lands-on-tron-332m-accounts-and-28b-tvl-what-changes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198321-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,127.13+0.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$246.94+0.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0716-0.53%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0435+1.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Partager
Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

The post Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster, previously referred to as APX, witnessed its token price soar on September 18, rising by over 360% in one day. The surge followed after the project started its airdrop program and from CZ. What’s Driving Aster Price Surge The token’s steep price action came after the token’s airdrop began, and it will run until October 17. Approximately 704 million tokens representing approximately 8.8% of the total supply are being sent to eligible users. These include members of Aster’s Spectra Stage 0 and 1 programs, owners of Aster Gems, and traders of Aster Pro. Adding fuel to the charge, CZ publicly congratulated the Aster team, further increasing visibility to the project. That validation, combined with the token distribution, driven the price surge. Fundamentals Behind the Rally Beyond the frenzy, Aster’s fundamentals have been improving. Based on statistics provided by DeFi Llama. Its perpetual futures platform has seen more than $12 billion worth of trading volume this month, an increase from $9.78 billion in August and $8.5 billion last July. Revenue has increased steeply as well. Fees earned this quarter total $8.82 million, up from only $1.8 million during the same time last year. In Q3 2024, Aster had only generated $11,660 in revenue, but today that number is up to $5.4 million. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has hit a record high of $1.85 billion, an astronomical increase from $141 million in January. What’s Next for Aster Analysts believe that the rally may prevail since Aster is now becoming available on additional exchanges, yet it is mainly traded on its own platform. Yet with recipients of the airdrop likely to take profits in place, there will be some pressure selling. Like other recently listed coins like WLFI, Spark, and Avantis, a good starting run will be followed…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2192-0.63%
Gems
GEMS$0.20316-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales