Ondo Partners with Pantera Capital to Launch $250 Million Investment Program for RWA Tokenization Projects

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, Ondo Finance is working with Pantera Capital to launch a $250 million "Catalyst" investment plan to invest in physical asset tokenization projects. The funds will focus on equity investment and token investment. According to data from RWA.xyz, Ondo is one of the largest issuers of tokenized U.S. Treasury bonds, with a total market value of nearly $1.4 billion for its OUSG and USDY tokens. The company is also developing a Layer-1 blockchain network designed specifically for tokenized RWA.

