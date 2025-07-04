Two major Russian insurance companies launch investment-based life insurance linked to Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cyptoslate, citing local media reports, two large Russian insurance companies, Renaissance Life and BCS Life Insurance, have launched investment-based life insurance policies (ILIPs) linked to Bitcoin. These innovative policies allow investors to invest in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest Bitcoin ETF by asset management. These ILIPs are designed for high-net-worth individuals who want to profit from Bitcoin price fluctuations without directly holding Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.