Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Zama is a platform that allows private smart contracts to be run directly on public blockchains. Thanks to homomorphic encryption, data remains encrypted even during processing, and only selected users can access it.

The project has raised $130 million from Pantera Capital, Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Protocol Labs and others.

In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet with an eye on drops.

  1. Request test tokens in the tap (tap to request ETH):
Request test tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai
  1. Next, open Transfer and send test tokens to other addresses (you can find them in Explorer):
Sending test tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai
  1. Exchange tokens in the Shield section:
Exchanging tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai
  1. Join the Guild and complete tasks to get roles:
Complete quests. Data: Guild
  1. Join Discord and wait for the launch of all new branches.

Testnet activities do not require costs and do not take much time. In its X (Twitter), the project directly hints that together with the launch of the main network, the ZAMA token will be listed and a drop for testnet participants is possible.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • being active on the testnet;
  • getting roles in Guild.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

