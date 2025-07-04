Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services and payments in Japan. The plan is part of a joint study in partnership with Fireblocks, Solana Japan, and Japanese technology company TIS. The study will evaluate the issuance of stablecoins on Solana and explore its practical applications, including cross-border payments and asset transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.