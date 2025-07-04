Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

?7/4 Update:

Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of pump.fun

BONK tokens $UESLESS $Hosico $IKUN continue to gain popularity. Will the "Beautiful Bill" be passed soon?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!