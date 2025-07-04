Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range

2025/07/04 10:45
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Oasis
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight upward trend. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.47% in 24 hours, maintaining around $109,000, and Ethereum (ETH) rose 0.41%, fluctuating narrowly around the $2,600 mark. In addition, the NFT sector rose 1.92%, and within the sector, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 6.78%; the Meme sector rose 1.58%, Bonk (BONK) rose again by 3.70%, and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) rose 6.72%.

In terms of other sectors, the PayFi sector rose 0.56% in 24 hours, among which Litecoin (LTC) and Stellar (XLM) rose 1.31% and 1.76% respectively; the Layer1 sector rose 0.32%, Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) rose 1.77% and 4.30% respectively; the DeFi sector rose 0.10%, and Uniswap (UNI) rose 3.02%; the CeFi sector rose 0.08%, and the Layer2 sector fell 0.55%, but Celestia (TIA) was relatively strong, rising 1.43% in 24 hours.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical performance of the sector, shows that the ssiNFT, ssiMeme, and ssiDeFi indices rose by 2.21%, 1.48%, and 0.91%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

