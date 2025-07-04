Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth more than $50 billion at current prices. This is roughly equivalent to the net inflows into these funds since the approval of US ETFs. Although "whales" have reduced their holdings, ETFs, fund management companies and other institutions have absorbed nearly 900,000 bitcoins in total over the past year. These institutions currently hold about 4.8 million bitcoins, while the total number of bitcoins in circulation is about 20 million.

