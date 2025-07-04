Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by its newly hired AI head Nat Friedman and Daniel Gross. The tender offer will allow the fund's limited partners to partially exit at the current valuation and quickly cash out. The two founders have gradually retreated from NFDG.

