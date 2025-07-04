Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $149 million yesterday, and Grayscale ETHE alone had a net outflow of $5.3548 million

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$149 million yesterday (July 3, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.3849 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.616 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$64.6466 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.739 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a daily net outflow of US$5.3548 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.30 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.826 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.398 billion.