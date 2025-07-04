US House Designates ‘Crypto Week’ to Consider Three Sweeping Reforms – End of Regulatory Fog?

2025/07/04 11:45
The US House GOP has announced the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” to push three key crypto bills. Lawmakers will consider the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate’s GENIUS Act, to be brought to a vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, and Agriculture Committee Chair GT Thompson announced the move Thursday. The move arrives following the passage of President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’

The US lawmakers noted that the mid-July review will create a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, protect financial privacy and foster the country’s position as a global crypto leader.

“House Republicans are taking decisive steps to deliver the full scope of President Trump’s digital assets and cryptocurrency agenda,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

Here’s What the Legislation Package Aims to Address

Legislators called the move a “historic” opportunity for the US to deliver a clear, pro-innovation framework for crypto.

The package of legislation would address issues such as stablecoin oversight, crypto market rules, and permanently banning the creation of a US CBDC. The effort reflects years of bipartisan work and aligns with President Trump’s pro-crypto agenda.

The CLARITY Act, which passed through the House panel with a 47-6 vote last month, would set clear lines between crypto commodities and securities. The bill would drive regulatory certainty and possibly invite more institutional players.

Besides, the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act, will be the top priority during the Crypto Week. The Senate already approved the bill last month in a 68-30 vote.

The House had previously pushed its own version of stablecoin legislation dubbed the STABLE Act. However, lawmakers are turning to the Senate’s GENIUS Act version.

Further, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act would block the creation of a federal digital dollar. The bill already passed out of the US House Financial Services Committee with a 27-22 vote in April.

Crypto Week – A Pathway to Clear Regulation?

According to Majority Leader Steve Scalise, these pieces of legislation not only further the President’s pro-growth agenda, but provide a clear regulatory framework for digital assets.

Rep. Tom Emmer, a leading crypto advocate, said that America is one step closer to having clarity in digital assets. Passing of these bills will defend financial privacy and reinforce U.S. dominance in crypto innovation, he added.

“A new day for American excellence has finally arrived, and now it’s time to get the job done.”

