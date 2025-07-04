UK and Singapore reach new AI and tokenization agreement in London talks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, British and Singaporean officials held the 10th UK-Singapore Financial Dialogue in London this week to coordinate cooperation in the field of digital finance, including tokenized assets and artificial intelligence. The two countries agreed to continue to cooperate on Project Guardian. The program was jointly initiated by regulators and investment departments to test the practical application potential of tokenized financial assets. In the next stage, cooperation will be strengthened with industry organizations such as the UK Investment Association and the Singapore Investment Management Association, focusing on how tokenization can reshape investment from the perspective of customers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.