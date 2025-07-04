China Asset Management: We will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future and promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant platforms

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the financial sector, in the stablecoin ecosystem, some public fund Hong Kong subsidiaries are preparing intensively, among which China Asset Management participated in the stablecoin sandbox test, covering the issuance, payment, asset docking and fund redemption of stablecoins. China Asset Management said that it will continue to launch more tokenized fund products in the future, promote the secondary circulation of tokenized funds on compliant trading platforms, explore the use of digital currencies such as stablecoins and digital Hong Kong dollars for settlement, and optimize the efficiency of on-chain fund transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.