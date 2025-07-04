Central Bank: Increase efforts to replicate and promote the "Shanghai Experience" and support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB to relevant free trade pilot zones

2025/07/04 16:51
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Jinshi, Ji Min, head of the Research Bureau of the People's Bank of China, said at the regular policy briefing of the State Council on July 4 that in the next step, the People's Bank of China will work with relevant departments and other financial management departments to continue to support the free trade pilot zone to deepen the connection with international high-standard economic and trade rules and promote higher-level institutional opening on the basis of effectively preventing risks. On the one hand, further deepen financial opening and innovation in the Shanghai Free Trade Pilot Zone. Not long ago, eight support policies were announced at the Lujiazui Forum, including the development of free trade offshore bonds, the optimization and upgrading of free trade account functions, and the pilot reform of offshore trade financial services. On the other hand, we must increase the replication and promotion of the "Shanghai Experience", support the promotion of innovative applications of digital RMB and other measures to relevant free trade pilot zones, and promote measures such as optimizing electronic payment services to the whole country, so as to explore practical paths for the open and innovative development of my country's financial sector and accumulate more replicable and popularizable experience.

