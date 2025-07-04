Hainan Huatie: has completed the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RWA Research Institute

PANews
2025/07/04 18:07
Autonomi
ANT$0.0515-0.38%
Allo
RWA$0.003453-4.40%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, Hainan Huatie (603300.SH) announced that the company has cooperated with Ant Chain since 2022 to upload equipment operation data to the blockchain by implanting MaaS trusted modules in the T-box of the aerial work platform, so as to achieve "source trust" of data. At present, the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets has been completed, which has met the prerequisite for RWA financing to complete the chain. In addition, at the RWA Industry Conference, the company and RWA Research Institute, one of the organizers of the conference, signed a strategic cooperation agreement. The two parties will cooperate in three core directions: asset chain value revaluation, industry standard formulation, and global circulation practice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1183-11.31%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,644.03-3.37%
Solana
SOL$167.29-7.66%
XRP
XRP$2.9126-7.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,611.17-6.47%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+1.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin