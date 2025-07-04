Cel AI, a British listed company, spent about $678,000 to buy about 6.18 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 4 that according to an official announcement, Cel AI, a British listed company, announced that as part of its ongoing asset reserve diversification strategy, it purchased 6.1794767 bitcoins at an average price of US$109,791.00 per bitcoin, with a total investment of US$678,450.93.

Earlier on June 30, it was reported that Cel AI had raised 10 million pounds to purchase Bitcoin .