ThunderCore announces the launch of the WLFI token airdrop event

PANews reported on July 4 that ThunderCore announced on the X platform that it will conduct an airdrop activity for World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens. The accumulation of Thunder Time points will end at 13:00 Beijing time on July 7. The more points users accumulate, the more airdrops they will receive; the staking (PoS) rewards will be calculated based on the staking time from July 7 to July 21. The longer the staking time, the more rewards you will receive.

