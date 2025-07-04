UpTop and Bitring officially join BNB Hack sponsorship lineup to support AI and DeFi innovation

PANews
2025/07/04 18:33
Binance Coin
BNB$764,3-5,02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1187-11,01%
UpTop
UPTOP$0,01557+2,16%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001986-8,52%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced that it welcomes DeFi protocol UpTop and AI health technology platform Bitring to become the new round of official sponsors of BNB Hack hackathon. This joining not only brings two new bounty challenges to developers, but also further expands BNB Hack's technical exploration in cutting-edge fields such as AI, DeSoc, DeSci and DePIN.

  • UpTop is a decentralized liquidity protocol built on BNB Chain. It lowers the threshold for DeFi users through one-click BNB unilateral staking and IL protection mechanism. UpTop launched a $8,000 bounty challenge to encourage developers to expand contracts and innovate governance mechanisms around the next generation of liquidity pools.
  • Bitring is a wearable health platform that combines AI bio-monitoring, on-chain incentives, and smart contract insurance. Its core product is a 999 gold smart ring that provides 24-hour health data analysis and on-chain protection. This time, Bitring has set up 10 Genesis smart rings (each worth $1,199) as development rewards to encourage the construction of AI modules that can identify diet and nutritional analysis.

Since the launch of the event, BNB Hack has attracted hundreds of teams from around the world to submit projects, including Tokrio, Stitch AI, PlayAI, BINK AI and many other early-stage projects that have been launched or received investment. 37 projects are currently still receiving support from ecosystem mentors and have the opportunity to win subsequent awards.

BNB Chain also thanks long-term partners including APRO, Solidus AI Tech, ASI Alliance, Netmind, USDX and Unibase for their continued support for open innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1183-11,31%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Share
PANews2025/08/01 13:34
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
Bitcoin
BTC$114 644,03-3,37%
Solana
SOL$167,29-7,66%
XRP
XRP$2,9126-7,72%
Ethereum
ETH$3 611,17-6,47%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002899+1,01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 13:46

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

Vaultz Capital Closes £4.3 Million Funding and Expands Bitcoin Strategy

Solv Protocol launches BTC+ vault to unlock yield from idle Bitcoin