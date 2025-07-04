Jinyi Culture: Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching the stable currency business

PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Daily Economic News, Jinyi Culture released an investor relations activity record today, stating that Kaikeweishi is currently exploring and researching stablecoin business. Kaikeweishi has rich business and technical experience and reserves in the payment field, and also has reserves for stablecoin related technologies. The company has a subsidiary in Hong Kong, but has not yet started any business. Kaikeweishi is currently exploring plans for overseas business expansion, and if there are related businesses in the future, they can be taken over by Jinyi's Hong Kong subsidiary.

