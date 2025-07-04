Türkiye blocks access to PancakeSwap, marking the first time it has imposed sanctions on a DEX

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Turkiye Today, the Turkish Capital Markets Board (CMB) has blocked access to PancakeSwap for "unauthorized provision of crypto asset services." This is the first time Turkey has imposed sanctions on DEX. Also banned is the crypto price comparison platform CryptoRadar. The decision was based on the regulatory authorization obtained by CMB last year to block unlicensed overseas crypto service platforms targeting Turkish users. Analysts pointed out that this move set a precedent for Turkish regulators to crack down on DEX, which may affect similar platforms such as Uniswap and Raydium. Previously, Turkey mainly blocked centralized exchanges that did not apply for local licenses.

