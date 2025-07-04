More than 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaire addresses in the first half of 2025

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Finbold's "Cryptocurrency Market Report for the First Half of 2025", the number of addresses holding Bitcoin worth more than $1 million increased significantly in the first half of 2025. From January 1 to June 30, 2025, the total number of wallets holding Bitcoin worth more than $1 million increased by 26,758, from 155,569 at the beginning of the year to 182,327 at the end of June. The report stated that more than 26,000 new Bitcoin millionaires were created in just six months, which is one of the strongest accumulation cycles since the 2021 bull market, which may indicate a stronger market in the second half of the year.