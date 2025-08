Today, the fifth address containing 10,000 BTC was activated after 14.2 years of dormancy

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, another Bitcoin address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 #Bitcoins (worth $1,083,897,963), while in 2011, these bitcoins were only worth $34,009.

It is reported that this is the fifth Bitcoin address that has been dormant for more than 14 years to be activated today.