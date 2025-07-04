Bitcoin futures trading volume fell 20% in June, continuing the seasonal trend of the past three years

2025/07/04 22:06

PANews reported on July 4 that according to data from The Block, Bitcoin futures trading volume in June fell 20% month-on-month to only $1.55 trillion, a decrease of about 20% from the monthly average of $1.93 trillion in the first five months of 2025. This phenomenon continues the seasonal trend of the past three years - the futures volume in June 2024 fell 15.7% month-on-month, and in July 2023, there was a 30% month-on-month drop.

Historical data shows that summer is usually the off-season for crypto market transactions. The average monthly trading volume of Bitcoin futures from June to September 2024 (US$1.53 trillion) was 10% lower than the average from January to May of that year; after the trading volume plummeted to US$717 billion in July 2023, it continued to decline from August to September. Analysts believe that if the current trend continues, the crypto market may face another summer with light trading.

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million

PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76
Why is crypto down today? Liquidations hit $629M BTC, ETH, XRP dip

A broad sell-off hit the crypto market on the first day of August, with total market capitalization falling 6.6% to $3.8 trillion amid macroeconomic tensions. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 2.4% to $115,354, while Ethereum (ETH) declined 4.1% to $3,702. Solana (SOL),…
