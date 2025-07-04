The BTC short position of the “Insider Whale” has turned from loss to profit, with a floating profit of $50,000

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, with the continuous increase in positions in the past half hour, the BTC short positions of "insider whales" have turned losses into profits - currently holding short positions of 45.47 million US dollars, with an opening price of 107,806.6 US dollars and a floating profit of 50,000 US dollars.

