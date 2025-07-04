Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces entry into Bitcoin mining

PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has reached a comprehensive cooperation with local crypto mining company Zero Field to enter the field of Bitcoin mining. This is another major layout after it announced a 1.7 billion yen (about 12 million US dollars) Bitcoin purchase plan in June. According to the agreement, Mac House will add mining business to the original "buy-hold" strategy to balance risks and increase returns. In the future, the two parties will negotiate specific operation plans and consider expanding into areas such as NFT.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.