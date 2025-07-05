Solana captures 95% of tokenized stock trading volume in massive DeFi pivot

Crypto.news
2025/07/05 03:11
DeFi
DEFI$0.001913-14.40%

The recent launch of the xStocks platform enabled Solana to quickly achieve dominance in stock market tokenization.

Solana has rapidly become a leader in stock-based real-world assets. According to the data analytics platform SolanaFloor, the launch of Backed Finance’s xStocks platform helped Solana capture dominance in tokenized stock trading.

Notably, data from Dune Analytics shows that since xStocks’ launch on June 30, Solana has accounted for more than 95% of all tokenized stock trading volume. Currently, xStocks offers 60 tokenized assets on its platform, 55 stocks and 5 ETFs.

Onchain stock token volume by blockchain

On the first day of trading, xStocks’ volume surpassed $1.3 million, with Strategy’s stocks capturing 30% of that figure. However, stocks and indices like Tesla and the S&P 500 quickly overtook it in trading activity.

The $SPYx tokenized stock recorded $4.67 million in daily volume on July 2, representing more than 50% of all trading that day. Still, by July 3, trading volumes had dropped by more than half, indicating that initial trading enthusiasm had cooled.

xStocks AUM reaches $48.6 million

Despite the decline in trading volumes, major users on the platform continued to hold their stock tokens. On July 3, xStocks’ assets under management reached $48.6 million. The leading asset was the $SPYx token, with $6.9 million in AUM. $METAx followed with $4.3 million, and $TSLAx came in third at $3.4 million.

The total assets under management on xStocks on July 3

The platform also saw significant user adoption, with over 20,000 unique wallets holding tokenized stocks. Among them, the $SPYx token was the most popular, held by more than 10,000 wallets. $TSLAx and $NVDAx followed, with 8,100 and 5,500 holders, respectively.

Still, despite this early engagement, liquidity remains low, SolanaFloor cautioned. The platform noted that liquidity will likely be the key factor in determining whether tokenized stock trading on Solana proves viable.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

PANews reported on August 1st that to commemorate Ethereum's 10th anniversary, HashKey Cloud launched an exclusive HSK airdrop event. From August 1st, 2025, to October 31st, 2025, $ETH stakers (must
HashKey Platform
HSK$0.5246-10.91%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08379-7.18%
Ethereum
ETH$3,670.11-4.91%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:33
Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $16.9996 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the 20th consecutive
Share
PANews2025/08/01 11:59
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

PANews reported on August 1st that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $115 million on July 31st, Eastern Time, marking the first negative outflow
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062+0.06%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009758-15.37%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 12:01

Trending News

More

Celebrating Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary, HashKey Cloud Launches HSK Airdrop Program for $ETH Stakers

Ethereum spot ETF saw net inflows for 20 consecutive days, with $16.99 million flowing into the market yesterday.

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net outflow of $115 million yesterday, turning negative for the first time in five days

Riot Platforms achieved a net profit of $220 million in the second quarter, with Bitcoin mining costs almost doubling year-on-year.

JPMorgan Chase CEO: We will participate in the encryption field based on customer needs