Huangshan Yixian police arrested a criminal gang that used virtual currency to launder money, arresting 12 people in total

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Yixian County Political and Legal WeChat public account, in early May, a flight ticket change fraud case occurred in Yixian County, Huangshan City, Anhui Province. After the incident, the Criminal Investigation Brigade of the Yixian Public Security Bureau identified a money laundering criminal gang from Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, who converted WeChat payments into U-coins through in-depth analysis. The Yixian Public Security Bureau organized police forces to arrest 12 criminal suspects in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province. At present, the case is under further investigation.

