Voting for Musk's "American Party" ends with 65.4% support

PANews reported on July 5 that American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the social platform about establishing a new party, the "American Party". The voting has now ended, with more than 1.248 million accounts participating in the vote, of which 65.4% chose "yes" and 34.6% chose "no".
Earlier news, US President Trump signed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill into effect. On June 30th local time, Musk posted dozens of posts in a row, saying that those congressmen who supported the bill should be ashamed, and that if the bill was passed, the "American Party" would be established the next day.
