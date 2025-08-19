$359M Liquidated from the Crypto Market, Machi Big Brother Down $10M

2025/08/19 20:00
trading chart red

The crypto landscape has seen a drastic liquidation event over the past 24 hours. As per the data from Lookonchain, amid a total crypto liquidation of $369M over twenty-four hours, the popular trader Machi Big Brothers has incurred unrealized losses of up to $10M. The on-chain analytics platform revealed in a recent X post that the respective drop has raised concerns among the crypto community regarding further liquidation. In this respect, continued liquidations could place Machi among the wiped-out traders like Aguila Traders, Qwati, and James Wynn.

Machi Big Brother Loses $10M Amid Crypto Liquidation of $359M

Based on the exclusive market data, the crypto market has gone through a liquidation of staggering $359M within the past twenty-four hours. This massive liquidation spree has targeted many of the notable players in the market. In this respect, Machi Big Brother has seen $10M in unrealized losses. However, as these are the unrealized losses, the $ETH liquidation price of Machi stands at $3,059.

Keeping this in view, the popular trader is currently far from complete liquidation. Even then, the latest liquidation of $10M has triggered apprehensions regarding the deepening of the ongoing bearish outlook. The present holdings of Machi Big Brother are spread across 4 long positions, accumulating to $130.6M. Additionally, the notable trader’s portfolio takes into account 23,700 $ETH ($99.9M), 200,000 $HYPE ($8.4M), and 375,000 $PUMP ($1.08M). Nevertheless, these positions stand in deep loss.

Significant Margin from $ETH Liquidation Price Gives Relief

In line with Lookonchain’s data, the Prep Equity of Machi accounts for $29.64M while margin usage stands at 18.84%. Additionally, the famous trader does not have any short exposure. Irrespective of Machi’s alarming losses, his $ETH position is still strong and secure while the top altcoin is trading at $4,215.30, and the liquidation threshold is $3,059.19. Even then, amid the broader liquidation concerns, the portfolio of Machi presents high-stakes spectacle as the market is going through noteworthy uncertainty.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. "Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks," Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. "Stablecoins are programmable money," Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks' legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks' core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. " A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks' ability to fund new loans or extend credit," Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. "Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption," Morningstar concludes.
PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities,
The post Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The 2025 bull run is minting new millionaires, and some analysts believe a small set of high-potential altcoins could match Bitcoin's early growth trajectory. If you pick the right ones, a $1,000 investment today could grow to $1 million by 2026.  Here are the three best picks: Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A meme coin that became …
