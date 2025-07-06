The U.S. Secret Service has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets in the past decade

PANews reported on July 6 that The Block quoted Bloomberg as saying that after a large-scale investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Secret Service (TSA)'s Global Investigation Operations Center (GIOC) seized $225 million worth of cryptocurrencies last month. Over the past decade, the U.S. Secret Service's Global Investigation Operations Center team has recovered $400 million worth of digital assets from criminals in the past decade. Most of the recovered funds (a total of approximately $400 million) "are stored in a cold wallet." In addition to seizing these cryptocurrencies, GIOC also held a week-long free training course in more than 60 countries to explain to local law enforcement officials how to identify and prevent cryptocurrency-based scams and crimes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.